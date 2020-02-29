Six Charged for Arson & Robbery

Share this post















THE Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) met with media persons on Thursday to deliver an update on various investigations.

Press Relations Officer of the RSLPF, Corporal Ann Joseph, said that a series of theft related matters had been reported to various stations in the southern division of the RSLPF, particularly the Vieux Fort Police Station and the Micoud Police Station between April 2019 and November 2019.

Joseph said police had conducted a number of successful operations in relation to reports. According to her, a number of persons were charged for various offences in connection to the arson of Empire 758 which occurred on 6th November, 2019.

Ernie John, resident of La Tourney, Vieux Fort was charged with the offence of arson on Empire 758. Abdallah Ragab Hussain Khmis Abozorik, a native of the United Arab Emirates but residing at Black Bay, Vieux Fort, was charged with the offence of conspiracy to commit arson on Empire 758 in Laborie. He is currently on bail.

Klint Richard St Catherine, of La Clery, Castries was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery at Harrow’s Bar on the Vieux Fort/Laborie Highway as well as conspiracy to commit robbery on a fish vendor at the Vieux Fort fishing Complex He was also charged with conspiracy to commit arson on Empire 758.

St Catherine was additionally charged for conspiracy to commit robbery of a business owner along the Vieux Fort/Laborie Highway. Hensbert Kevin Mathurin of Desrisseaux, Micoud, was charged on 8th February, for the offence of aiding and of the same robbery. St Catherine is currently on remand at the Bordelais Correctional Facility

Wayne Edward aka “Koukouche” of Bisee, Castries, was charged for robbing the same business owner of $14,000 in cash along the Vieux Fort/Laborie Highway. Investigations into this matter are ongoing. Edward was also charged for causing the death of 77- year – old Andrew Joseph, of Mon Repos, Micoud. Joseph was shot at his mini-mart in Mon Repos on 9th November, 2019, when masked individuals entered his establishment with intent to rob him. Andrew was shot in the upper abdomen.

In a separate matter, Vernell Delan Charles, alias “Pope”, of Cul de Sac, was arrested in Micoud on 27th November, 2019, for possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and the matter is currently before the court.

Anthony Mathurin aka “Zavic” of La Tourney, Vieux Fort was charged with the offence of robbery on a fish vendor at the Vieux Fort Fishery Complex on 23rd October 2019.