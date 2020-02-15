Bay Gardens Hotel Undergoes Renovations on 25th Anniversary

Share this post















BAY Gardens Hotel in St Lucia has a brand new look for a brand new decade.

Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, the St Lucian-owned and operated hotel group, recently unveiled a sneak preview of ongoing renovations of the flagship Rodney Bay hotel as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The “newer, fresher look” is part and parcel of “soft” refurbishments to the higher room categories.

The rooms, which have a modern look incorporating Caribbean blues and corals, also feature new drapery, artwork, cushions, bedside lamps, bedside mats, and bed throws.

In addition, brand new mattresses, wall mounted 40” smart TVs, ceiling fans and AC units have been installed, while bathrooms have been revamped with new, stylish tiling to complete the updated look.

Environmentally friendly soap dispensers have replaced single-use plastic bottles at the group of hotels, which recently took top Environmental Stewardship honours at the 2019 St Lucia Business Awards. Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa each earned the prestigious Green Globe Gold Member certification a year ago.

Bay Gardens Resorts also placed runner-up in the Environmental Sustainability category at the 2019 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) Awards in Miami last summer.

Bay Gardens Hotel features 87 rooms, including Standard and Superior rooms, and Junior Executive Suites with views of the pool and tropical gardens.

To date, nine Junior Executive Suites and 10 Superior Rooms have been completed to the tune of US $92,500 (EC$250,000). The group has plans to refurbish its 13 remaining Superior Rooms and four remaining Junior Executive Suites by the end of September 2020.

Destang explained that for the dawn of a new decade it was “out with the old and in with the new” for the popular St Lucia hotel, a favourite amongst North American, European and Caribbean visitors.

“It’s a new decade and we will have a distinctively new look,” said Destang.