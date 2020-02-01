Women’s Cricket: Saint Lucia to Open Campaign Against Dominica Today at DSCG

Share this post















SAINT Lucia will start their campaign today (Saturday 1st February 2020) in the second annual Windward Islands Women’s Tournament with the 50 Over Games which bowl off at two venues in the north of the Island, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG) and the Gros Islet Playing Field (GIPF). The tournament continues Wednesday 5th in T20 format at the GIPF.

President of the Saint Lucia Cricket Association Carol Henry, who is also Chairman of the Board of Management Committee along with the following individuals: Nadine George; Phillipa Thomas – Eudovic; Matthew John; Brian Calixte (coach) and Ashlene Edward (captain) have selected the 14 member women’s team comprising youth and experience to represent Saint Lucia.

There are five debutants in the squad: Skyy Smith, Makayda Dubois, Suenelli Darius, Shernia Cooper and Alicia Herman; returning to the team are Allyah Alfred after a three-year absence (2017) and Julia Simon after a four-year absence (2016).

Saint Lucia will most likely depend heavily on the following players, Qiana Joseph (former West Indies player); Nerissa Crafton (a Windward Islands Under 19 captain), teenager Zaida James (youngest female to make the Windward Islands senior team) and Marlene Preville (experienced right arm off spinner).

Saint Lucia will open their campaign against the Commonwealth of Dominica at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG); while Grenada takes on defending champions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Gros Islet playing field (GIPF)

Tomorrow, Saint Lucia plays Grenada at the DSCG and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines goes up against the Commonwealth of Dominica at the GIPF.

The four teams take a break on Monday 3rd February and the action resumes on Tuesday 4th with Saint Lucia coming up against defending champions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the DSCG, while the Commonwealth of Dominica plays Grenada at the GIPF.

Matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m. for the 50 Over Tournament.

In the T20 Tournament, on Wednesday 5th February using the results of the 50 over games in the first game, the 1st place team will play the 4th place team and in the second encounter, the 2nd place team will take on the 3rd place team.

Times for the start of play will be decided by the SLNCA.

On Thursday 6th, from 2.00 p.m. the 3rd place playoff will be played between the two losers; while the final is scheduled for 6.00 p.m. at a venue to be decided on by the SLNCA.

The VOICE spoke to SLNCA President, Carol Henry about the Saint Lucia squad and the team expectations in both formats who expressed: “The squad is well balanced with a mix of new blood as well as returning national players including international all-rounders, Qiana Joseph and Zaida James. Saint Lucia has every chance of leveraging on home advantage to emerge victorious in both formats.”

The Saint Lucia squad reads: Ashlene Edward – Captain /Wicketkeeper/Right hand batter/ South Castries ); Qiana Joseph (All-rounder / left arm off spin/Gros Islet); Nerrisa Crafton (All-rounder/ left arm medium /South Castries); Zaida James (All-rounder/left arm medium/South Castries); Malika Edward (Opening batter/left arm medium bowler/Gros Islet); Yasmine St. Ange (Right arm medium pace/Development 11); Marlene Preville (Right arm off spin /Development 11); Julia Simon (wicketkeeper/right hand batter/Choiseul); Makada Dubois (Right arm medium pace/ Gros Islet); Sky Smith (Right arm medium pace/ Gros Islet); Shania Cooper (Right arm off spin/Choiseul); SunelieDorius (Right arm leg spin/ Gros Islet); Alleyha Alfred (Right hand middle order batter/right arm off spin) and Alisha Herman (Left hand batter/Choiseul).

Swaylene Williams who was selected in the original 14 withdrew from the squad at the last minute for personal reasons. She was replaced by right hand middle order batter and right arm off spin bowler Alleyha Alfred from Choiseul.

The Saint Lucia squad will be under the watchful eyes of former national player and SLNCA Operations Officer, Brian Calixte – Head Coach and former West Indies player Eugena Gregg as Manager.

The Umpires for the tournament include Johan Williams, John Mathurin, Marcellus Darius, Leo Louisy, Vernillius Gabriel, Vincent Mitchell Jr., Renael Alfred and Jason Collymore.