40th Sports Awards This Evening

Image of Albert Reynolds

SAINT Lucia’s Sportsmen and Sportswomen for the Year will be announced at this evening’s National Sports Awards to be held at the Grande Pavillion dubbed “Saint Lucia Tent” adjacent to the Rodney Bay Police Station and the Bay Gardens Resort with Levern Spencer, Albert Reynolds, Julien Alfred and KimaniMelius occupying the throne among the shortlisted nominees.

Like previous years the event is expected to last at least 180 minutes and will be under the patronage of His Excellency, Governor General, Sir Neville Cenac.

Image: (L-R) Reigning Junior and Senior Sportsman for the Year - Julien Alfred, Levern Spencer, Kimani Melius and Albert Reynolds. (PHOTO: Anthony De Beauville/Getty Images)
Officials from the Ministry of Sports, representatives from the various sporting associations and clubs on island, members of the diplomatic corps, nominees/awardees, specially invited guests to include parents, sponsors and members of the media are among those expected to be in attendance at the event.

Contending for Junior Sportswoman for the Year are Julien Alfred (Athletics), Qiana Joseph (Cricket) and Mikaili Charlemangne (Swimming).

Image: (L-R) Jayhan Odlum - Smith (Swimming), Mikaili Charlemagne (Swimming), Qiana Joseph (Cricket), Shem Maxwell (Netball). (PHOTO: Anthony De Beauville/ SM)
For Junior Sportsman for the Year, the race is between KimaniMelius (Cricket), JayhanOdlum – Smith (Swimming) and D’Andre Calderon (Tennis).

The Senior Sportsman for the Year nominees are Johnson Charles (Cricket), Albert Reynolds (Athletics), Vino Barclette (Football) and Karim Sifflet (Martial Arts).

Image: (L-R) Meggan Williams (Tennis), Kerin Neptune (Volleyball) and Johnson Charles (Cricket). (PHOTO:MW/ Getty Images/OP)
In the Senior Women category, the battle will be among 15-time winner and reigning Sportswoman for the Year and three-time Olympian, Levern Spencer (Athletics), Shem Maxwell (Netball), Meggan Williams (Tennis) and Kerin Neptune (Volleyball).

