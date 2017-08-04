ECTEL Council of Ministers Meets

Share this

















THE thirty-fifth meeting of the ECTEL Council of Ministers convened in Saint Lucia yesterday.

The meeting was scheduled to receive reports on the Draft Electronic Communications (EC) Bill and Protocol to amend the Treaty and Modification of Individual Licences. In addition, papers on New Regulations Under the Draft EC Bill and Draft Roaming Bill and Regulations were presented to Council. Updates on Regulatory Matters were also provided at Friday’s meeting.

Friday’s agenda also included discussion on ECTEL’s Budget process, ECTEL/NTRC Vision 2020 and the Relocation of ECTEL’s Headquarters.

Friday’s meeting took place at Coco Palm Resorts, Rodney Bay.

The ECTEL Council of Ministers comprised Ministers with responsibility for Telecommunications from the five ECTEL Member States. The Council formulates policy for the management of telecommunications in Member States.