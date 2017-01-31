Saturday | February 4, 2017
Home  »  Features  »  St. Omers’ Art Now On Show

St. Omers’ Art Now On Show

Mexican, Spanish Embassies Host Tribute Exhibition.

THE works of the late iconic painter, Sir Dunstan St. Omer, and his relatives are now on show at the Mexican Embassy at Vigie as the embassies of Mexico and Spain host “St. Omer – A Family of Artists”, an exhibition that pays tribute to the creative family.

Image: Members of the St. Omer clan at last Monday’s opening ceremony. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

Members of the St. Omer clan at last Monday’s opening ceremony. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday and runs until February 1, also features works from Sir Dunstan’s sons – Alwyn, Luigi, Giovanni, Julio – and daughter-in-law, Marcella. The paintings, including Sir Dunstan’s famous madonnas and landscapes, and crotchet art give some insights into the family’s genius.

Alwyn St. Omer said the exhibition pays tribute principally to the family’s patriarch who dedicated his life to painting the island’s identity in some measure. With the exhibition being held during the Nobel Laureate Festival, he said the timing seems appropriate for the symbolic beginning of the 50th anniversary of the Saint Lucian flag, which his father designed in March 1967.

St. Omer said his father, who died in May 2015, had a long and close friendship with the Mexican Embassy, adding that the family was grateful to both embassies for their latest support. However, he believes more local support needs to be shown for the arts.

Image: Patrons get a glimpse into the art of the masquerade by Giovanni St. Omer. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

Patrons get a glimpse into the art of the masquerade by Giovanni St. Omer. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

“We’re hoping that the government and private sector look into the possibility of supporting the arts, including having more aspects of the arts in public spaces – not just paintings but various forms of the arts,” St. Omer told The VOICE at Monday’s opening ceremony. “Artists always need an avenue to express themselves and their art. When artists produce their work, it’s for the world to see and appreciate. However, it’s very difficult in Saint Lucia to get these avenues and support to host these kinds of exhibitions.”

St. Omer said a number of societal problems could be curbed – especially among the youth – if greater appreciation, understanding and support for the arts are shown.

“There is a lot of young, incredible talent among us and it would be a shame for the powers-that-be to ignore that. The artists must be able to get the support they need,” he said.

The exhibition runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. No need Reply
    February 4, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Family of con artists, talk about god and their late father but then refuse to pay people, lie and scam!

Leave a Reply

News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Rose Hill

News, Trending

Visitor Robbed in the Bay

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Business

Image: Tying the knot led to the entrepreneurs buying into the business of cards. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Strictly Business

Celebrate Life With a Unique Card

GETTING those unique greeting cards for your wedding, baby shower, birthday or any other...
Image: Heera Patra (centre) with two models showcasing her henna art at a recent exhibition. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

How Henna Helped Heera

THE fashionable thing since the advent of fashion is that people keep coming up...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2017