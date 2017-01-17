Thursday | January 19, 2017
Home  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Mongstar And Flawless Make ‘Baby Oh’

Mongstar And Flawless Make ‘Baby Oh’

In 2016, Flawless released a song called “Saint Lucia Tings Nice”. You can’t find it on YouTube or Soundcloud and she didn’t do any interviews or qualify for any competition. But if you were lucky to have heard the song on radio, her voice would have stayed with you.

Flawless is Shanice William from the west coast community of Jacmel. Self-described as shy, she is such an introvert that it was her producer Desmond Auguste who asked Mongstar to duet with her on “Baby Oh”. The two never met except for one fleeting time when Flawless escaped barely without saying a word and before Mongstar could hear her sing.

But like everyone who hears that voice, when Mongstar did, he was drawn in and agreed to a duet on this modern-day romance of a song, rich with emoji type language and expressions. Instead of “I like you” and “let’s date”, “Baby Oh” sings about wanting to be your LOL and OMG and what’s not romantic about that?

William, Auguste and Marley James wrote “Baby Oh” – Auguste produced it for his Ransum Records. We know you may not be ready to jump into a soca season quite yet so this little groovy number is just what the doctor ordered to ease you into it.

Download Links for Baby Oh

Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/mongstar-music/flawless-ft-mongstar-baby-oh

YouTube:

Follow Mongstar on Facebook (Mongstar), Twitter (@am_mongstar), YouTube (Mongstar) and Instagram (@mongstar_music).

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Mongstar And Flawless Make ‘Baby Oh’ – Caribbean Edition

Leave a Reply

News, Trending

Visitor Robbed in the Bay

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

Business

Image of crochet artist, Roxanne Cox. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop)
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Making Cash From Creative Crochet

IN a tough economy, harnessing a special talent becomes a necessity in the quest...
Image: Young entrepreneur, Sephra Duncan, says following her passion for business has liberated her. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Clocks, Mirrors, Business

SOME entrepreneurs are lucky and smart enough to know when the right moment and...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016