Flow Plate Semi Finals

Share this story

















G.Islet vs Vieux Fort South; Anse la Raye vs Laborie.

THE semifinalists of the 2016-2017 Veterans/FLOW Plate Football Championships have been decided following last weekend’s quarterfinals at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort when 23 goals were scored.

Vieux Fort South got things underway with a clinical 4-0 win over Behind the College All Stars. In a battle of former champions, it was the home team that looked better from the start, getting two goals in both halves coming from the boots of Ernie Soudatt (28th. minute), Daymon Phillip (32nd. minute), Nicholas Marcellin with a beautiful bicycle shoot in the 58th. minute) and Elsberg Vital (72nd. minute) respectively.

In game two, last year’s finalists, Congorians, got off to a flying start against Laborie, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes with goals from Lucius Auguste (3rd. minute) and Ernus Lambert (7th. minute). Thereafter, Congorians, paid dearly for having too thin a bench, with just one substitute, and the wave of fresh legs at the disposal of Laborie Veterans combined with some comedic goalkeeping late in the match. At halftime, the score was 2-2. The goal scorers for Laborie were Justus St. Aimee (13th. minute) and Romeo Cox (31st. minute).

On the resumption, Norville Clarke put Congorians ahead in the 65th. minute; Rufus St. Aimee’s two quick strikes in the 85th. and 90th. minutes and Caron Serieux’s 92nd. minute low right foot shot made it 6-2.

The floodgates opened as Gros Islet marched to the biggest win of this year’s tournament, demolishing whipping boys Mon Repos Sharks 8-0. It could have been worse for the 16th Ball winners, however. Mon Repos exited the tournament as the only team not to have scored a goal, conceding 21 altogether.

For Gros Islet, the goal scorers were Keith St. Clair (6th. and 86th. minutes), Everton Regis (22nd. minute), KerwinMortley (25th. and 49th. minutes), Francis Lastic (35th. minute), Stewart Alcide (41st. minute) and Mike Phillip (82nd. minute).

In the most exciting matchup of the weekend, Anse la Raye and Dennery All Blacks played to the only goalless first half, before Bacchus Henry opened the All Blacks backline, leading to three second-half goals for Anse la Raye.

The tempo went up a few notches as Benjamin Gabriel made it 2-0 in the 85th. minute and Linus St. Croix sealed the deal in the 88th. minute for a semifinal berth.

Gros Islet now face Vieux Fort South while Anse la Raye will play Laborie. Both games will be played on January 21 at a venue to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Veterans In Sports Inc. returns to the Phillip Marcellin Grounds for the Caribbean Alliance Gold Cup quarterfinals. On Saturday, Soufriere Veterans play FLOW Lancers FC and Valley Legends meet VSADC. On Sunday, Central Vieux Fort play Prophets and Kings and Micoud Veterans meet Caricom Masters.