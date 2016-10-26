ECTEL for OOCUR Conference in Jamaica

Share this

















The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) is being represented at the 14th Annual Conference of the Organization of Caribbean Utility Regulators (OOCUR) being convened in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from October 26 to 28, 2016.

Managing Director, Embert Charles, and Director of Economics and Finance, Cheryl Hector, are attending the Montego Bay Conference. They are joined by Board Director for St. Kitts and Nevis, Quincy Prentice, and Secretary/Director of NTRC (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Apollo Knights.

Charles will make a presentation on “Net Neutrality — Policy Options and Sector Responses — Accommodations or regulatory conundrum” and Hector will present on “Zero-rated content: threat to net neutrality or an opportunity to connect the unconnected.” Knights will present on “Utilizing a Universal Service Fund to create an ecosystem for local content production and delivery: Case Study- St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The theme for this year’s conference is “Regulation – Creating a Spectrum of Opportunities in the Caribbean”. Among issues that will be explored are “Regulating Media and Communication: Local opportunities and global challenges”, “Investment Opportunities in the Water and Sewerage Sector/The Validity of Public/Private Partnerships” and “The Engagement of Digital Trade in the Caribbean”.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Andrew Wheatley, will also address the gathering. Representatives from utilities regulatory bodies across the region and the USAID are among participants attending the conference.

The OOCUR is a non-profit organization comprising utility regulators in the Caribbean. It was established by agreement and its purpose is to assist in the improvement of utility regulation, foster transparent and stable utility regulation through autonomous and independent regulators in member countries, undertake research, training and development and facilitate understanding of regulation issues and sharing of information and experience.

ECTEL is one of the signatories of the agreement that established the OOCUR in July 2002.