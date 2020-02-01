Change we must. We just can’t afford not to!

Share this post















“Can we afford not to change? Can we see or get better results if things are done in the usual way? Can promises solve our problems? Or, are we too far deep in it to change things?”

WOW! No sign of charge on the horizon…

We seem to have a continuation of the past years: killing after killing — and the usual recurring statements from the police that the particular crime ‘is under investigation’.

It was mentioned previously that ‘The Crime Lab will be up and running, a new DPP will reform the court system, we will deal with the IMPACS report to bring back credibility into the police force…’

These have been the comments from the prime minister, including ‘We shall introduce night court to reduce the number of cases…’ and the list goes on.

The methods of crime fighting and the usual excuse of not having proper equipment or resources to do an effective job are still the complaints we hear from from the police, and they would like another thousand more cops on the payroll to deal with the scourge.

And in the meantime, while we wait for those changes and the new detection cameras to be installed and for the public to be more forthcoming with information, the situation worsens by the day.

This upcoming election you will hear more corrective measures coming from the government and the opposite side will continue to convince you that they have the answers, while the root course for criminal activity is not discussed or debated, nor put into focus.

We have so many issues of national interest, we are not sure where to start and the only way to remain in power or to attain it is to promise a better tomorrow.

The politics of today needs serious revamping, those at the top need to be re-schooled, the state needs a new direction — and the people need a more truthful group of leaders and planners.

The old order must be replaced by the new and it is clear that the old methods are not working, so ‘Who will Bell the Cat?’ is the usual question and ‘Who do we Believe?’ is still a debate and the Hows and the Means are still very doubtful.

There must be change, but the questions remain as to how will it come, who has the blueprint, who are the master planners and who has what it takes to bring that needed change.

If there are answers, I would be glad to hear them, because I am losing faith in this present system and group of leaders.