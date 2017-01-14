Petition Started Against DSH Project

Share this story

















By Kingsley Emmanuel

Comical, insulting and ridiculous. These were just a few of the words the various presenters at a town hall meeting in Vieux Fort used Wednesday to describe the multi billion dollar Desert Star Holding (DSH) agreement for a project in the town.

The objective of the meeting which was held at the Vieux Fort Primary School was to explain among other things, some of the salient points of the agreement. It attracted a large gathering from various parts of the island, who listened to the various presenters with intent. Noticeably absent from the meeting was the district representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny Anthony.

A petition denouncing the project was signed by a number of persons at the meeting

Individuals at the meeting vented their concerns about the project, without mincing words. They asked questions which not even the presenters could answer due to the lack of adequate information about the agreement.

“What must we do to stop the project? “, they asked in angry voices.

In response to the question, attorney Richard Frederick, a former Minister of Physical Planning in the last United Workers Party administration told them: “ The law does not empower anyone to stop the crown…”

Referring to the clauses in the DSH agreement, Frederick explained the meaning of the word “shall” and “may” as it relates to the law. He said the word “shall” in law means “must” and “may” is discretionary.

He quoted a clause in the agreement which stated in part; “…the land requires for the first parcel shall be transferred…payments shall be in arrears after the land is developed…” This, he said, meant that if for example, the master developer is given 20 years to develop the land, it is only after that period he will pay for it.

Commenting on the ease with which our passports can be obtained through the project, he said this can be done by simply buying a horse.

“Can you imagine today our patrimony worth a horse?”Frederick asked.

According to Frederick, once the land is transferred the option is that of the master developer to either buy or lease the land, adding that only a fool will not opt to buy the land for next to nothing.

He described this as madness, adding that the agreement is heavily loaded against the country.

Julius James of the Vieux Fort Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change said based on the agreement everything in Vieux-Fort will go to make way for the project which Saint Lucia has everything to lose and the master developer everything to gain.

“The stadium will go, the abattoir will go, the landfill will go…”, he claimed`.

He added that they will go at the expense of the Government of St. Lucia.

“People in Vieux Fort can’t get land to expand their businesses…Everything will be given to the master developer. This can’t continue…” James said.

He lamented that Invest St. Lucia is also contributing to the plight of Vieux Fortians by rejecting proposals from residents of the area to develop their community.

Presentations were also made by Anderson Reynolds who gave an overview of the project and Monty Maxwell who explained how some of the treasured areas in the community which will be taken away from Vieux Fort if the project goes through.

A petition denouncing the project was signed by a number of persons at the meeting.