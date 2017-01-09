New Home Invasion Breakthrough

Share this story

















No sooner had news about a home invasion in the north of the island earlier this evening begin to make the rounds, a small breakthrough has surfaced to bring hope to the victim.

During the invasion which was carried out on a senior female victim of Bonne Terre, Gros Islet, the lone perpetrator allegedly tied the victim up before robbing her of various items, including her 2016 silver Kia Sportage, plate number 2916.

Speaking exclusively to The VOICE, the victim who requested to remain anonymous confirmed the incident and said it was a strange occurrence and although she was not seriously harmed, she is still processing her ordeal.

She described her assailant as being a dark skinned male with big eyes, appears to be around 21 years of age and stands around 5’5 with a toned physique.

The victim is continuing to count her blessings as her stolen vehicle was retrieved shortly after the incident.

It was discovered in Jacmel and is now in the possession of the police.

At this present time, the perpetrator is still at large.

AN EERILY SIMILAR INCIDENT TOOK PLACE LAST MONTH…

This particular incident has struck a chord as around the same time last month, an incident eerily similar to tonight’s took place, only, the victim in that case, 76 year old Rosa Rosemond of Eastwinds was not so fortunate.

The victim was reportedly raped and then strangled to death before the perpetrator(s) made off with various items including her vehicle.

Her vehicle was later spotted abandoned near the John Compton Highway.

Her killer(s) is yet to be apprehended.