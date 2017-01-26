Friday | January 27, 2017
FV Marketing promo banner
Home  »  NewsNews-buzz  »  LPM Leader Raises Jobs Alarm

LPM Leader Raises Jobs Alarm

LEADER of the Lucian Peoples Movement (LPM) Therold Pru8dent says he is concerned about the unemployment levels in Gros Islet and has called on the parliamentary representative Mr. Lenard Montoute, to pay greater attention to the situation.

According to Mr. Prudent, periodically employing a handful of constituents in the government run STEP programme, is certainly not enough to alleviate the high levels of unemployment throughout the constituency of Gros Islet. Moreover, he said, the scarcity of jobs that are available for a constituency the size and magnitude of Saint Lucia’s largest political district, only served to raise the level of social frustration and economic disparity that exist among the people of the town.

POLITICAL Leader of the Lucian People’s Movement (LPM), Therold Prudent

Prudent said : “I am prepared to do my part and I hope that in the interest of the people of Gros Islet, that Mr. Montoute will set politics aside, and work with me to help eradicate the ugly scourges of unemployment up north”.

A first step, according to Mr. Prudent, would be to carry out a thorough unemploymentexcercise throughout the entire constituency to determine not just the unemployment rate for that particular constituency, but a clear identification of those who are unemployed, including their educational backgrounds and other skills sets etc.

However, once that information has been compiled, Prudent proposes the establishment of an independent body called the Gros Islet Economic and Renewal Council (GIERC). The GIERC will consist of two representatives from each of the key communities that make up the constituency of Gros Islet. Those persons would have had to receive the overwhelming support of their respective communities in order to serve the council for a period of 5 years.

The GIERC would then be charge with responsibility of managing a newly created Jobs and Skills Training Bureau, that is geared towards appropriately matching those who are unemployed with available jobs throughout the constituency, while offering appropriate training to those whose educational background and skills falls far below the acceptable requirements of potential employers.

The overarching goals of the GIERC would be to drastically reduce the rate of unemployment , by formulating fresh and progressive ideas for job creation in order to meet the economic needs of the people of Gros Islet; to liaise with the business community in order to identify existing areas of employment and to guarantee that the right to employment is not determined by one’s political affiliation, but by their ability and qualification to perform a given job.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

1 Comment

  1. Cicero Reply
    January 27, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Prude, isn’t it a bit early to start campaigning?

Leave a Reply

News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Rose Hill

News, Trending

Visitor Robbed in the Bay

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Business

Image: Tying the knot led to the entrepreneurs buying into the business of cards. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Strictly Business

Celebrate Life With a Unique Card

GETTING those unique greeting cards for your wedding, baby shower, birthday or any other...
Image: Heera Patra (centre) with two models showcasing her henna art at a recent exhibition. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

How Henna Helped Heera

THE fashionable thing since the advent of fashion is that people keep coming up...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

More Articles

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016