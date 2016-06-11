Father’s Day

Share this

















Happy Fathers’ Day from Island Neighbours!

This celebration was inaugurated to celebrate fatherhood. History tells that the event was first celebrated on July 5, 1908 in the United States. The celebration began after it was believed that fathers should be recognized just like mothers.

Unfortunately, just like Mothers’ Day, this day has become commercialized. Scores of people swarm the stores buying clothes, tools, cards and books to recognize the men who are responsible for the parentage of many. In various Catholic churches, celebrations are held to show gratitude to fathers for their hard work and their contributions to families everywhere and the society.

What are you doing this Fathers’ Day? Who are the men in your life who need recognition? Be sure to tell them how much you love them. Check us out on Facebook: Island Neighbours.



Happenings

This year some of the Island Neighbours are celebrating Fathers’ Day in a big way. In the nature isle, June 18, 2016 is the day for Big People Radio Clash n Party. This event will be held at the Old School Bar and Club which was previously known as Seamoss in Massacre. An exciting line up of talent awaits. Bring your Dad along if you’re in the nature isle for this show of masculine prowess and ingenuity. The event costs only $25 and is sponsored in part by Digicel Dominica.

Neighbourly GetAways

This Fathers’ Day, the isle of flowers welcomes you and urges you to take some time to rediscover nature. Take a trip to Le Carbet – what is locally recognized as the landing site of Christopher Columbus in 1502. One of the most popular attractions there, The Butterfly Garden, is also a renowned venue for different artists. The garden is also known to have at least 200 species of plants and flowers. This is the perfect place to take pictures for your travel scrapbook so please bring along your camera.

History

Historical note! Unlike Mothers’ Day, Fathers’ Day is celebrated throughout the Island Neighbours on the same date. Get to know your neighbours!

A bit of the French for the Visitor

Happy Fathers’ Day

I love you Dad! – Je vous aime papa!

Happy Fathers’ Day to you! – Heureux les papas à vous!

What are you doing this Fathers’ Day? – Qu’est-ce que tu fais cette fête des pères?

Did you get a present for Fathers’ Day? – Avez-vous reçu un cadeau pour la Fête des pères?

Are you attending church service on Fathers’ Day? – Êtes-vous assister à service religieux sur la fête des pères?