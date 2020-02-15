International Youth Football Classic 9 Days Away

Share this post















THE Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG) in Beausejour will come alive when the United States-based youth football organization Real Stars introduces the first annual International Youth Football Classic Under 15 Tournament in the Caribbean from Saturday 15th to Sunday 16th February 2020.

According to the organizers over 22 games will be played over the two days of competition starting from 8.30 a.m.

The participating teams are Allegheny Force FC (U.S.A.), Lamentin (Martinique), Black Panthers, Flow Lancers FC, Monchy FC, GMC United; Pioneers, VSADC, Victory Eagles, Big Players FC, B1FC, Northern United, 1978 All Stars, Valley Soccer and New Generation FC.

The dynamic team, with a passion for developing and creating scholarship opportunities for young football players will be expanding its programme to the Caribbean for the first time to expose local players and teams to the opportunities that exist in the USA, as well as to provide a platform for the regional teams to compete against some of the top youth talent.

“At Real Stars, we’re always innovating and expanding the opportunities available to our players and we felt that Saint Lucia was the perfect destination for our inaugural competition. The picturesque beauty, warm and hospitable people and incredibly talented players on the island were integral to our decision,” says Tournament Director, Thomas Louisy.

Louisyis a former under-17 national player for Saint Lucia and a senior player for Cimpex Orion Football Club in Gros Islet.

The tournament will include 13 competitive teams playing for the championship. This family-friendly event is open to the general public and Saint Lucians are invited to come out and support the teams that will be competing.

“The visiting U.S. team will also be traveling with a contingent of supporters from across the Northeast Coast of the U.S.A. and it is the perfect platform for Saint Lucians to share the rich culture with attendees,” Louisy explains.

“The group will be in Saint Lucia for five nights and will capitalize on the opportunity to visit some of the island’s national treasures through immersive destination experiences. The Martinique team will also be traveling with a contingent of supporters.”

Football fans can come enjoy an exciting weekend of youth football at the DSCG from the 15th to the 16th of this month. Some of the nation’s best local youth teams, including a number of players from the Saint Lucia team that won last year’s CONCACAF B League in Miami, will be vying for the championship with foreign teams from the United States and Martinique.

“We look forward to seeing the support of the Saint Lucian public to encourage our youth and let them know we are there for them,” concludes Louisy.