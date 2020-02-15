Caribbean Alliance Gold Cup Final This Evening

Share this post















FOLLOWING the exciting and pulsating Veterans in Sports Inc (VISI)/KFC Plate finals last weekend, the VISI showpiece rightfully returns to the Phillip Marcellin Ground (PMG) in Vieux Fort today to crown the Caribbean Alliance Gold Cup champion.

From 5.00 p.m. for the third-place silverware, Flow Lancers FC captained by Vilan Edward will be seeking to make amends following their 1 – 0 defeat at the hands of Central Vieux Fort in their semifinal match. They will play Marchand Veterans captained by former national player Alvin Xavier. Marchand Veterans was defeated by All Blacks – Dennery 2 – 0.

This will be followed at 7.00 p.m. by the grand finale: the Caribbean Alliance Gold Cup championship matchup between All Blacks – Dennery who will be looking to spoil the exploits of the men of the moment, Leyton Sandiford, Titus Elva and Andy Jn Baptiste of Central Vieux Fort.

Leading the goal tally into this Big Boys clash are Leyton Sandiford (Central Vieux Fort) and MogabiPolius (All Blacks – Dennery) each with five goals to their name; they will battle it out for the player with the most goals.

The squads

All Blacks – Dennery: Albert Brandis, MogabiPolius, James Prospere, KurtonCollymore, Hendricks Collymore, Andrew Charles, D. Jones, Angus Williams, Paul George, D. James, Josie Lewis, Anthony Charles, D. Victor, Joey Hunte, Elias Prospere, Luther Emile, Claudius Monnerville, Edd John, Dolivera George, Franklyn Dupigny, Felix Compton, and Leo James. Coach – Hendricks Constable, Manager – Benson Emile.

Central Vieux Fort: Leyton Sandiford, Titus Elva, Jefferson Jones, Guy George, Dillon Moffat, Edmund Jn Charles, Anthony Williams, David Charles, Elitusburg, Curtis Benol, Vaughn Augustin, Damian Henry, Roger Winter, Morrison Raveneau, Choux Melchoir, Joel Charles, Alwyn Harris, Valencious Joseph, and Jean Joseph. Coach – Andy Jn Baptiste, Manager – Jonathan Lesporis.

Last weekend Labowi Connexions emerged champions of the KFC Plate championship when they defeated Congorians 2 – 1. For Labowi Connexions the goal scorers were No. 16 Cleva Charles in the 7th minute and No. 7 Albert Emmanuel in the 44th minute. No. 18 Adrian Edward pulled one back for Congorians in the 64th minute.

For the third-place playoff, Valley Legends (VL) stunned Vieux Fort North (VFN) 4-1; the goal scorers for VL, No. 14 Troy Darius in the 27th minute, No. 25 Linus Darius in the 44th minute, No. 6 Lloyd Sandiford in the 82nd minute and No. 17 Haze Marcel in the 85th minute. VFN’s lone goal came from the boots of No. 15 Albin St Hill in the 52nd minute.

In awards presented, Labowi Connexions took home the KFC Plate, gold medals and $2000.00; 2nd place Congorians collected the 2nd place silverware and $1500.00; 3rd place Valley Ledgens $1000.00 and 4th place Vieux Fort North $900.00. The MVP Rudolph Phillip (Labowi Connexions) received $200.00, and the Most Goals (5) were scored by Haze Marcel of Valley Ledgens.

The VOICE spoke to VISI CEO, Alvin Malaykhan about this evening’s Big Boys Clash between All Blacks – Dennery and Central Vieux Fort who noted, “This evening is going to be a blockbuster classic football final. It’s a dream matchup of two of the best and most entertaining teams in Veterans Football that no one can miss. It’s going to be thrilling.”

He added, “The 3rd place Playoff between Flow Lancers FC and Marchand Veterans will be the perfect warm-up to the finals. One can expect a lot of entertaining football throughout the 90 minutes of that encounter. There will also be nonstop excitement featuring the Three Kings, Di Invader, Ashanti and Alpha as the curtains descend on the VISI grand football tournament.”

In terms of awards/prizes up for grabs and the sponsors who will support these awards: Most Disciplined Player $300.00 (RJB Hotel Supplies), Best Goal of the Tournament $300.00 (All Weld Inc), Fastest Goal $300.00 (Blue Waters), Best Goalkeeper $300.00 (Blue Waters), Best Dressed Team $300.00 (South Shoe Store), Most Goal Scored $300.00 (Saint Lucia Distillers), MVP of the Finals $300.00 (Saint Lucia Distillers), MVP of the Tournament $300.00 (The Trophy Centre), 4th place Team $2000.00 (National Lotteries Authority), 3rd place Team $3000.00 (Mackeson), 2nd Place Team $5000.00 (Bounty), and Champions team $10,000.00 (Caribbean Alliance).