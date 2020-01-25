Family Hotel in St Lucia Helps Family Islands in Bahamas

Share this post















BAY Gardens Resorts, the St Lucian owned and managed hotel group, delivered the proceeds of its recent fundraising efforts to help the people of The Abacos and Grand Bahama recover from the devastating effects of last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Responding to the joint call by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), the group not only offered vacation packages for the “Caribbean Hotels Unite for The Bahamas” auction on Charitybuzz, but also raised US$15,000 in hurricane recovery proceeds for the islands by earmarking a percentage of online direct booking earnings and pledges through the resort group’s Guestbook loyalty programme. Many guests enrolled in the programme donated their five percent cash-back rewards to support relief and recovery efforts.

The group’s Executive Director, Sanovnik Destang, made the presentation during the opening of this week’s CHTA Caribbean Travel Marketplace at the Baha Mar resort complex.

He thanked Bay Gardens’ visitors for their generosity, remarking, “We were truly surprised and very gratified that our small group of hotels could make such a big contribution to our neighbours.” He added: “It’s a small investment in the recovery efforts, but we know that it will go a long way, not least when pooled with the efforts of our CHTA colleagues across the region.”