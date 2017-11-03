PRESS RELEASE – CANTO, CARILEC MOU Supports Sustainable Energy and ICT Goals of the Caribbean

Share This

















FROM last May, discussions have been ongoing between CARILEC and CANTO in the formulation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which included, inter alia, agreement on the joint promotion of the current CARILEC Smart Grid Symposium in Trinidad from October 23-26.

The MOU articulates the agreement between the parties to explore and implement initiatives focused on the following areas of common interest and priorities in the energy and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors: Training and Capacity Building, Conferences and Networking, Smart Grid Infrastructure and Applications, Business Development and Consulting opportunities.

Secretary General of CANTO, Teresa Wankin, welcomed the benefits of the MOU, stating that: “At CANTO, we embody the holistic approach to regional development, and we are excited to add this dynamic and important sector to our connections.”

Executive Director of CARILEC, Dr. Cletus Bertin, said: “Increasingly, mission critical, as well as operational systems in the energy sector, utilize ICT. The objective of this MOU is to explore and facilitate initiatives for the sharing of information and the exchange of knowledge, including activities related to: training and capacity building; technology and knowledge transfer; and the facilitation of activities which are of mutual interest that simultaneously support the sustainable energy and ICT goals of the Caribbean.”

The MOU sets out a framework for cooperation between CANTO and CARILEC to facilitate liaison, cooperation, collaboration, assistance and the exchange of information between the parties in accordance with the relevant outlined provisions.