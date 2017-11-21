FRC Hosts Dr. Dalphinis This Thursday

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – DISCUSSION on cultural connections between Africa and St. Lucia and the cultural significance of the Kwéyòl Language

The Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) and the Archeological and Historical (A&H) Society will be hosting a discussion on cultural connections between Africa and St. Lucia and the cultural significance of the Kwéyòl Language with Dr. Morgan Dalphinis at the Central Library on Thursday, November 23 from 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Dalphinis is the author of books and articles including: “Caribbean & African Languages: Social History, Language, Literature and Education” (Karia Press,); “Language, Blacks and Gypsies: Languages Without a Written Tradition and Their Role in Education” by Morgan Dalphinis& T A Acton; and a collection of his verse titled “For those who will come after”,

Dr. Dalphinis was born in St. Lucia and migrated to England at the age of 11. From his schooldays, he had been fascinated by different languages, especially Caribbean and African languages, including his native Kwéyòl.

He has taught at a number of schools in London and lectured in Nigeria. He has presented many papers at international conferences on Creole languages and published a number of poems in Kwéyòl and English.

The public is invited to attend the discussion.