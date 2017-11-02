District ll Primary School Football

Share This

















The Saint Lucia Football Association-sponsored District Two Football Tournament kicked off on Monday at the SAB Playing Facility with the participating teams from Camille Henry Memorial, Canon Laurie Anglican Primary, Carmen Rene Memorial, Vide Bouteille Primary, and Morne du Don Government and Gordon and Walcott Memorial Methodist School.

On the opening day, Vide Bouteille Primary defeated Anglican Primary 3-0 with goals from Amez Paul, Shakon Jacobie and Josh Paul.

Gordon Walcott Memorial Methodist and Camille Henry played to a nil-all draw.

Vide Bouteille defeated Carmen Rene 1–0, the goal scorer Joshua George.

Anglican Primary went down for the second time on the day this time to Carmen Rene 2-0. For Carmen Rene, the goal scorers were Jeremiah Berthier and Rawson Harris.