CWI Hosts Women’s WT20 Venue Summit In Antigua

CWI NEWS

With less than a year to go before the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 Championship, Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosted a Venue Summit with the Territorial Boards who have indicated interest in hosting matches.

Tournament Director, Jennifer Nero, along with the team from CWI, used the opportunity to brief the participants from all six regions on the expectations for the event.

Nero explained that “The hosting of this event comes at an important time in the socio-economic development of the region. Therefore, it is CWI’s vision to bring the unique Caribbean flambouyance by successfully hosting the first-ever stand-alone Women’s World T20 championship.”

The Tournament Director also noted, that “As defending World T20 Champions, CWI aims to use this Championship for the advancement of our cricketing landscape, the advancement of women in sport, attract business and other partners, while maintaining the positive global momentum around women’s cricket.”

Additionally, Nero emphasized the role CWI will play as they use this event to achieve objectives articulated in its strategic plans, initially, over the next five years:

• To promote gender equality in the region through cricket

• To grow participation in women’s and girls’ cricket in the West Indies

• To discover the future players of the Windies Women

• To establish cricket as a genuine career option for young women

• To provide a legacy for women and girls’ cricket throughout the region

• To re-engage with WINDIES fans.

ICC Chief Executive, Dave Richardson, made the point that, “The West Indies is a unique place to play cricket and we are confident that the players will receive a warm welcome, excellent playing conditions and facilities that allow players to shine.”

This stand-alone ICC Women’s World T20 will be managed by a Project Team from CWI, as well as a Regional Committee and the various Local Organizing Committees (LOCs) of the venues chosen.

The two-day summit was held on November 21 and 22 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.