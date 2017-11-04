BOSL/Guy Brown Memorial: Six Matches On

Share This

















VOLLEYBALL Action in both male and female of the Bank of Saint Lucia sponsored Guy Brown Memorial League continues at three venues on the island following last weekend break for the Jounen Creole activities.

From 4:00 p.m. today, in the Ladies division, South Stars plays Le Club 1 at the Micoud Court; while Phoenix 758 will be at home when they meet Windward school Team 758 at the Laborie Court.

On Sunday 5, in ladies action, Le Club 1 versus Windward School Team 758 at the Vide Boutielle Secondary School from 4:00 p.m. At the conclusion of the first encounter Le Club 2 will play Dig Set Point at 5:30 p.m.; while South Stars will take on Jet setter at 4:00 p.m. at the Micoud Court.

In the male division, South Stars will take on Jetsetter from 5:30 p.m. on the Micoud Court.

In matches played last weekend, in men’s action, Le Club defeated Windward School Team 758 3 – 0; set scores 25 – 20, 25 – 19, 25 – 12.

In Ladies action, Le Club defeated Windward School Team 758 3 – 1; set scores 25 – 22, 23 – 25, 25 – 14, 25 – 14.

Le Club 1 continue their good run on form in this years tournament, they defeated Phoenix 758 in straight sets: 25 – 9, 25 – 15, 25 – 22.