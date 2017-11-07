Big Medal Haul For Antoine Destang In Toronto

Share This

















SAINT LUCIA swimmer Antoine Destang had an impressive outing just days ahead of the 27th edition of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean Championship. Antoine captured 9 medals in his latest swim meet overseas, this time at the North York Athletic Club Cup Meet in Toronto, Canada.

He finished second in the 10-and-under age group as he went on to snatch 3 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Antoine also established six personal best times and in the process set national age group records in the 50-metres freestyle, 200-metres freestyle, 400-metres freestyle and 100-metres butterfly.

He is expected to lead Saint Lucia’s charge in the boys 8-9 category at the 27th edition of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Swimming Championship scheduled for November 10-12 at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre.

Saint Lucia will be represented by a 34-member team captained by Mikaela Casimir (female) and Jamarr Archibald (male).