Encounter Series – An Open Forum with the Minister for Commerce

PRESS RELEASE – THE St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture continues its work of helping its members improve their business performance by working with Government to create an environment which is more conducive for investment and business.

In that context, an Open Forum on Investment will be hosted by the Chamber where Minister of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs, Bradly Felix, will engage members.

This Open Forum with Minister Felix is another in the Chamber’s “Encounter Series” and will be held on Tuesday, October 24 at the Finance Administrative Centre from 5:30 p.m.

This Open Forum facilitated by the St. Lucia Chamber and sponsored by Flow will provide Chamber members with an opportunity to ask questions, discuss and share ideas on how local investment can be better supported and promoted by Government. It will also give the Minister an opportunity to hear from the business community on the measures Government should take to stimulate increased local investment.

The issue of “Promotion and Increased Support to Local Investment” was one of the critical issues raised by members and included in the Chamber’s 2017/2018 Budget Submission to Government.

Felix and his support group will seek to address specific issues regarding investment policy and concerns to be raised by Chamber members.

Members of the St. Lucia business community are thus invited to attend and participate in this most important forum. This episode in the Chamber’s Encounter Series, “An Open Forum with Minister Bradly Felix”, is critical to sparking effective change to our business environment.

For more information, please contact the Chamber Secretariat at info@stluciachamber.org or Tel 452-3165.