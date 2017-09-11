The UWI To Host Inaugural Lecture of the Eastern Caribbean Lecture Series in Saint Lucia

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE UWI Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS), Cave Hill Campus, in collaboration with The UWI Open Campus (OC), will on September 14 host the Inaugural Lecture of the Eastern Caribbean Public Lecture Series in Saint Lucia.

Entitled “Invented Nations and Imagined Communities: 50 Years of Self Government in the OECS”, the lecture will be delivered by Dr. Lennox Honychurch, distinguished Caribbean academic, anthropologist, historian, archaeologist, conservationist and writer.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of most of the OECS achieving Associate Statehood with Britain in 1967 and entering a new phase of being responsible for their internal affairs as a first step to later political independence.

Dr. Honychurch’s presentation, therefore, will deal with a critical review of these past 50 years of self-government, including ideas on the way forward as small islands facing a precarious globalised world, dominated by powerful corporations and oligarchs (rather than metropolitan nations) attempting to manipulate investment and control state governments.

The lecture will be held in the Conference Room of the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine from 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this FREE lecture.

ABOUT LENNOX HONYCHURCH

Lennox Honychurch is a Caribbean anthropologist, historian, academic and artist and was born in Dominica. His research work is focused on the contact and culture exchange which took place between the indigenous Kalinago people of the Lesser Antilles and the people who arrived from Europe and Africa.

He was educated at the Lodge School, Barbados and St. Mary’s Academy, Dominica. He would later be awarded a British Government Chevening Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford, U.K., where he majored in anthropology and gained his Masters and Doctoral degrees.

Dr. Honychurch has published numerous books and academic papers on the archaeology and history of Dominica and the Caribbean. Among these are his three volume history textbooks, ‘The Caribbean People’, which are used in high schools across the region.

He is an Honorary Research Fellow of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University in 2012. He is a member of the Governing Council of The UWI Open Campus.

A member of the Dominica House of Assembly from 1975 to 1979, Dr. Honychurch was a delegate at the Constitutional Conference for Dominica’s Independence in London in 1977. He is a recipient of the Golden Drum Award for preservation of Dominica’s cultural heritage as well as the Dominica Sisserou Medal of Honour for his contribution to historical and archaeological research. He is a laureate of the Antony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence, 2011.