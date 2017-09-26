NWU Issues Ultimatum To Infrastructure Ministry

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE National Workers Union (NWU) has given a 14-day ultimatum to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour.

This was contained in a letter to that Ministry dated September 15, 2017, addressed to Permanent Secretary, Ivor Daniel, requesting that the Ministry informs the NWU of its intention to deal with the issues highlighted below.

The NWU pointed out its disgust with the deplorable conditions under which workers have to discharge their responsibilities at the Dennery Mechanical Maintenance Garage. The Ministry is in complete violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations. It was discovered that there are huge leaks in the garage’s roof along with exposed electrical paraphernalia.

The NWU is demanding that the Ministry:

• undertakes a general clean-up of the entire surroundings

• paves the entire compound

• deals with the infestation of rodents, termites and mould, and

• initiate training programmes for the workers

The NWU went on to state that should its contribution towards the overall improvement/development of the mechanical garage fall on deaf ears, the Ministry must be held responsible.