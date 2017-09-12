NWU Hosts First Women’s Congress This Thursday

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE National Workers Union (NWU) 1st Women’s Congress takes place this Thursday at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine, Castries.

About fifty women from branches of the National Workers Union will be in attendance.

Participants will be welcomed by Comrade Solace Myers, Deputy President General of National Workers Union. Alix Boyd-Knight, Speaker of the Dominica House of Assembly, will deliver the feature address. The vote of thanks will be given by Comrade Kimani Pompelis.

The National Workers Union Women’s Council will be launched during the day’s proceedings. This initiative is to prepare women to hold positions in the organization. Some drafted rules and regulations will be reviewed and by the end of the session, an executive committee of the Women’s Council will be elected.

The Women’s Council will formulate an agenda that will help shape the minds of women of the union and give members a national voice on social, economic and political challenges confronting St. Lucia.