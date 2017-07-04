Norbert Places Second In OECS Cycling Race

Share this

















SAINT LUCIA’S national road race champion, Andrew Norbert, finished an impressive second place in a time of 3 hours and 00:29.37 seconds, at the 2017 Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Road Cycling Championship.

Norbert finished just 0.07 of a second behind the eventual winner, Jyme Bridges of Antigua of Barbuda, who crossed the finish line in a time of 3 hours: 00.29.30 seconds in the race in Dominica on Sunday.

Thirty riders from Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Anguilla, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia and Dominica traversed a distance of over ninety miles from the Pottersville Savannah to the Cabrits then back to the Pottersville Savannah.

Norbert, who chased Bridges all the way to the finish line, also finished ahead of Bridges’ compatriots as the Antiguans dominated the event with three riders in the top five.

In third place was Marvin Spencer, fourth place Jeffery Kelsick, fifth place Emmanuel Gayral and sixth place Tyron Thomas of Grenada.

Saint Lucia’s other participants in the event were Kluivert Mitchel (7th in a time of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 56 seconds), Jesse Mentor (13th in a time of 3 hours, 20 minutes and 54 seconds, Winston Williams (14th in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds) and Fidel Esnard (18th in 3 hours, 44 minutes and 32 seconds).

Dominica’s top three participants were Bram Sanderson (16th in 3 hours, 29 minutes and 15 seconds), Levi Baron (19th in 3 hours, 47 minutes and 35 seconds) and Chester Letang (20th in 3 hours, 55 minutes and 56 seconds).