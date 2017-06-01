Political Maneuvering At Play

Share this

















IT was the most interesting election results in the Cayman Islands a few days ago, with 9 of the 19 seats going to independent candidates. It would be interesting to know what the history of independent candidates and their successes have been in previous elections. With that majority there were many variables at play.

The one surety was that any government formed would have to be a coalition. Can the same thing happen here? For some people, you can’t even forward the idea of a coalition government. They throw dust on the idea from the get-go, so people figure that the idea of getting three people on the government’s side to join with the position to oust Allen Chastenat should never be entertained.

But even in the Caymans, Bush had a letter of support to the ruling party annulled only hours after being sent to the Governor to throw his support to the independents. A prime minister in Saint Lucia is not elected. Many of my people have not gotten that through their skulls as yet. There is little to prevent a majority in Parliament to write to the Governor General vouching a vote of no confidence in the present Prime Minister and we can be saved from the spiraling hell we are being driven into.

To run as an independent in Saint Lucia seems like the most insane thing to do. In fact, some have termed it political suicide. The number of swing voters in Saint Lucia is growing and it is only a matter of time before what happened in the Cayman Islands happens here. People are becoming more wary of partisan politics.

I continue to forward the independent model as a means to better governance, equality and justice in Saint Lucia. While I think that the independent model is a better system of governance for us in the region, I have also stated that it can become corrupt over time, especially if what is being said of the Caymans elections is true: that one person funded many of the independent candidates.

It is time for us to try something new. The last election at the National Youth Council concerned me a bit. More of the same is not change. So when we had the teams vying one against the other, it reminded me so much of what happens on a national scale: the divide and rule factor. No wonder the NYC is a breeding ground for many politicians.

I am thinking that the National Youth Council may just be a good place to try out the independent model if they are open to it. But I would have to wait another two years. Nonetheless, I do want to send out my congratulations to the new executive and call for inclusiveness of all youth, those who are in organised groups and those who are not.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the Cayman Islands as I think that the given situation presents a lot of volatility and the political maneuvering may be far from over. It is for this reason that the independent model forwards that the Head of State should be elected, not appointed.