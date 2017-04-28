Massy U-19 Cricket Finals Tomorrow

Share this

















THE stage is now set for a very successful staging of the Secondary Schools Under-19 20 overs cricket finals between Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College scheduled for the Mindoo Phillip Park tomorrow from 9:30 a.m.

Captain Brandt Jean of Leon Hess Comprehensive expressed his team’s elation at making it to the finals and indicated that they in no way feel intimidated by their opponents. Likewise, Dane Edward, SALCC’s captain, said his team has no intention of taking Leon Hess lightly.

Former national cricketer, John Eugene, currently Cricket Coach at the Department, gave an overview of the tournament and despite some challenges was pleased with the way the tournament progressed. He had high praise for the quality of play witnessed this year while indicating there is much room for improvement.

Manager of Massy United Insurance, Faye Miller, reiterated her company’s firm commitment in continuing to sponsor the event which is now thirty-one years old. She highlighted her company’s strides in ensuring that the tournament continues to be attractive and meaningful to the participants.

Miller also noted the success of the Saint Lucia Under-15 teams over the years, saying she was pleased to see that those players have mushroomed and found their way into the Under-19 level. She was also full of praise for the partnership which has developed with the Department of Youth and Sports and thanked them for their high level of organization.

Meanwhile, organizers have released the composition of the Massy United Insurance All Star Under-19 Schools Cricket team.

The squad reads: Brandt Jean, Captain – Leon Hess, Dane Edward – Vice Captain, Sir Arthur Lewis Community, Johnnel Eugene — Sir Ira Simmons, Kimani Melius and Stavone Gabriel (Babonneau), Jard Goodman and Denzel James (Sir Arthur Lewis Community College), Steven Mitchel and Simeon Gerson (St. Mary’s College), Xystus Emmanuel and Hannif Antoine (Choiseul Secondary), Jaden Elibox (Leon Hess), AckeemAuguste (St. Mary’s College), Emergency Player.

The team is being coached by former national and Windward Islands cricketer Keith Charlery (Head Coach) while Martinus Francis of Leon Hess Comprehensive is the Team Manager.