Johnson Charles Hits Massive Century

Share this

















LED by a century from West Indies T20 batsman Johnson Charles, South Castries booked their place in the St.Lucia National Cricket Association Division One two day competition.

Winning the toss and batting, the South Castries Lions chalked up 355 with Charles hitting an aggressive 119. Charles and Tonius Simon 60 shared an opening stand of 140 runs. Alex Antoine 54, Nickson Edmund 55 and CollinusCallendar 36 also contributed with the bat.

Vince Smith was Choiseul most successful bowler with 5 for 74; Valange St Ange 3 for 67 and Audy Alexander 2 for 90.

In reply Choiseul could only muster 158. Jason Simon 40, Junior Alfred 31 and Vince Smith 21 were the main scorers.

For South Castries there were 3 wickets a piece for Xavier Gabriel and Kester Charlemagne.

Batting a second time South Castries were 107 for 2 when the game was called off. Dwight Thomas was undefeated on 62.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal between Central Castries and Soufriere is expected to be played this coming weekend.