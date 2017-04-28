Goals Galore In Guardsman U-13 Football

Share this

















THE excitement continued in the second annual SLFA/Gros Islet Football League Guardsman Northern Zone Under-13 Club Championship at the Grande Riviere Playing Field this past weekend.

The highlight of the entertainment was Big Players defeating Toughest 9-0 with Jaden Christopher scoring a career best 5 goals to secure his team’s victory.

In Game 1 played on Saturday, Ti Valley FC defeated GMC United 2-1. GMC United took the lead with a goal from Zydan Francis in the 10th minute but two quick strikes from Ti Valley’s HemaiaelCharlery in the 12th and 15 minutes secured all three points for his team.

In Game 2, Pine Hill VSADC defeated CT Foundation 4-1. Pine Hill VSDAC took the lead with an own goal from CT Foundation and a goal from Cagini Pilgrim in the 14th minute followed by a penalty from Keegan Caul in the 28th minute to end 1st half 3-0. On the resumption, CT Foundation’s Dante Fitz pulled one back in the 32nd minute to cut the deficit but PHV’s Denzil Dumas put his team further ahead in the 56th minute to secure the win.

In Game 3, Lancers FC had the better of Massy Bo Bo Ville 3-1 with goals from Andrez Daniel in the 26th minute, Sherqwayne Prudent in the 28th minute and Requelme Ashley in the 58th minute. Massy Bo Bo Ville’s lone goal came from Shaquanne Joseph in the 25th minute.

Matches continued on Sunday. In Game 1, Valley Soccer defeated Monchy 1-0 a goal scored by ShahidIssac in the 7th minute.

First Touch and B1 Juniors played to a 1-1 draw in Game 2. The scoreline remained goalless at the end of the first half. On the resumption, B1 Juniors took the lead with a goal from Donavan Phillip in the 49th minute. An own goal was scored by BI Juniors in the 60th minute.

In Game 3, Big Players trounced Toughest 9-0. In the first half, Big Players took the lead with goals from Jaden Christopher in the 6th and 21st minutes, Randell Raymond in the 25th minute and Jaden Christopher in the 27th minute to end the first half 4-0. On the resumption, Christopher continued his goal scoring spree in the 33rd, 37th and 38th minutes. Arnicka Mathurin scored in the 41st minute and Adrian Vitalis in the 43rd minute.

Meanwhile, matches continue this Saturday at the Grande Riviere playing field. From 9:30 a.m. Monchy play Ti Valley and FLOW Lancers versus Toughest at 11:00 a.m. Pine Hill VSADC take on Valley Soccer at 1:00 p.m. while Northern United All Stars will come up against GMC United.

One game is scheduled for Sunday featuring B1 Juniors going up against Massy Bo Bo Ville.