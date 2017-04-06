‘Faces of Cancer’ Tea Party Set For Easter Monday

Share this

















IN an effort to bring smiles to childhood cancer survivors, Faces of Cancer St. Lucia has organized a Tea Party and Easter Egg Hunt for those affected by cancer. This event is a free for all St. Lucian children who are or have been suffering with cancer with no age limits. The event will be held in the friendly and peaceful atmosphere of Serenity Park in Sans Souci on Easter Monday, April 17.

It is our hope that our community will help support this important event as our children need to know that the public supports them, wants to make them happy and helps them enjoy each and every day of their precious lives while they go through their battle and not feel sorry for them and keep them shut in.

In St. Lucia, we have many kids who have lost parents and loved ones to cancer, many of whom internalize their loss and pain. This event will hopefully bring them together and help them to realize they are not alone and although they have lost those precious to them, they can help bring smiles to those little ones going through their journey.

There will be a number of games which the children can play together and enjoy wonderful prizes while the adults enjoy and converse with survivors.

This event is held yearly and is in keeping with our mission of lessening the cancer burden on our community as the burden is not only financial, but psychological and emotional as well. When one is diagnosed with cancer the entire family, as well as the extended families, are also affected, and such activities go a long way in relieving some of the stress associated with coping.

According to the President of Faces of Cancer St. Lucia, Dorothy Skeete–Phillip, this is our fourth year hosting this event and we feel we have accomplished our mission having heard from the mother of a brain cancer survivor about how her daughter looked forward to being at the event every year and the last time her daughter went out before her passing was our Easter egg hunt and she would lay on her bed recounting the fun she had at the event. This alone gives us the drive to continue this event.

Faces of Cancer St. Lucia is the leading cancer support group in St. Lucia, helping survivors cope and raising awareness for all types of cancer across St. Lucia. For more information as to how you can attend or donate as an individual, group or company, contact Faces of Cancer St. Lucia at 758-456-5101.