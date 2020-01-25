The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the Caribbean Context

Share this post















THE General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force on May 25, 2018 across Europe and was designed to modernise laws and protect the personal information of individuals and give control to individuals over their personal data. Further, it aimed to streamline the regulatory environment for business in the use of personal data and the protection of privacy rights of European citizens. GDPR also applies to non-EU companies processing European personal data outside the EU and since its adoption the regulation has become a model for many national laws outside of the EU.

Within the Caribbean, there remains a level of uncertainty surrounding the regulatory framework and the manner by which governments, businesses, and entities collect, store and disseminate private data of EU citizens. As such, companies and public bodies within the Caribbean could incur serious challenges in the conduct of their business with EU operators and citizens.

In view of this, a two-day workshop on the requirements and conditions of compliance with the EU GDPR for public administrations and regional social partners is being organised and funded by the

Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) of the European Commission in cooperation with the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deutsche Gesellschaftfür Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH or GIZ in short, the CARIFORUM Secretariat, the Barbados Coalition Services Industries and the Ministry of Foreign Trade for the Government of Barbados.

The workshop scheduled to be held on 29-30th of January 2020 supports the EU’s goals through raising awareness and understanding about the EU data protection regulation.