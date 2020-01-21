Galaxy Group Breaks Ground on 710 Room Development in Saint Lucia

Share this post















CARIBBEAN Galaxy Real Estate Ltd, on Wednesday 15th January 2020, broke ground on one of its most ambitious tourism projects to date. The development, Canelles Resort, is located at Anse Canelles, on the south east coast of the island of Saint Lucia, 8 minutes away from the international airport.

Canelles Resort will encompass not one, but two luxury branded all-inclusive resorts as well as resort residences and amenities, on around 170 -acre site. The two resorts will be managed by AMResorts, one of the world’s leading resort companies, distinguished in their field due to their delivery of luxury accommodation matched by the best service. The hotels will be managed under two of its renown hotel brands, Dreams and Zoëtry. Dreams Resorts & Spas offer a high level of luxury for couples and couples with children, in ideal beachfront settings while Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts offers unrivaled luxury and holistic wellness for adults only.

Anse Canelles will feature a 163,000 sq. ft. Dreams Resort comprising 250-rooms and a 117,000 sq. ft. Zoetry Resort comprising an 80-room Hotel. In addition, The Residences at Anse Canelles will feature Condominiums totaling 380-rooms located in 17 buildings offering high end, residential living for singles, couples and families, perfect for young professionals, retirees and income property investors.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony, Vice President of Overseas Development of Caribbean Galaxy, Tang Jiang (Walter) lauded the high level of development which his company will bring to Saint Lucia -, “It will elevate the community surrounding it, providing yet another quality visitor experience, 8 minutes away from the International Airport”.

Several high-level officials attended the groundbreaking including Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Minister with responsibility for Investment Bradly Felix, Minister with responsibility for Tourism Dominic Fedee, and many other ministers of government. Also present were directors of Invest Saint Lucia and the Citizen by Investment Unit, along with local business executives and dignitaries.

The Prime Minister welcomed the development thanking the principals of the Caribbean Galaxy and AMResorts for their vision and for choosing to undertake the development in an undeveloped part of the island – an area that has remained in near pristine condition over the years mainly because of its rich archaeological, historical and environmental sites. As the island’s first Citizens by Investment project in operation, he also lauded the economic and social opportunities which it will bring to the community and Saint Lucia, pledging the Government’s ongoing support.