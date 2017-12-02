‘Spider Cup’ Finals Tomorrow

Share This

















THE battle lines have been drawn as the two finalists have been decided in the 2017 Gros Islet Football League “Spider Cup” sponsored by the Saint Lucia National Lotteries Authority and Gros Islet MP, Lenard “Spider” Montoute. Tomorrow’s final will take place at the Gros Islet playing field.

For the third place playoff, Massy Northern United will play Dominators from 6:00 p.m., while for the championship trophy and cash prize at stake KFC GMC take on Sports Locker Northern United at 8:00 p.m. in what is expected to be a keenly contested final.

Meanwhile, semifinals action continued on Wednesday evening at the Gros Islet playing field in front of an appreciative crowd. In the first game, dubbed “Men versus Boys”, between Twist Dominators FC and Sports Locker Northern United, the latter boasted three current national youth players: captain Gabriel Biscette and his twin brother Daniel Biscette, and newly-transferred from GMC United, Jeremiah Justin. Twist Dominators FC comprised their normal set-up with players such as Zev Oculien, Lyndan St. Juste and Christopher Albert.

The odds were in Twist Dominators FC’s favour as they had more experienced players than a fresh young side with players as young as 14 years old.

The first half saw both teams going head to head with some brilliant skills by Twist Dominators FC’s Lyndan St. Juste, who eventually cleared his opponent’s defence to score a well-placed goal over the keeper’s head in the 13th minute.

Twist Dominators FC were on a path to the finals, but the tides changed in the 40th minute when centre back Ervin Isidore of Twist Dominators FC received a red card. This gave Sports Locker Northern United something to fight for as the tides were in their favour having the extra man. The halftime score ended 1-0.

The second half saw some history making, and having the extra man, Sports Locker Northern United wasted no time with their attacking style of play. Twist Dominators FC were on the back foot now holding dear to their 1-0 advantage. Gabriel Biscette finally passed through the defense of Dominators to score in the 56th minute what many have said might be the goal of the season.

Dominators had no choice now but to attack, looking to retain their advantage. The game would have been settled in Dominators FC’s favour but Lyndan St. Juste failed to convert two easy opportunities late in the second half.

Turgard Stava had other plans, playing the lone striker for his team; a stalemate was not in his mind. Some intricate passing by Sports Locker Northern United saw Turgard Stava getting a through pass 30 yards away from goal to strike home a breathtaking goal in the 75th minute to send his side up 2-1 to secure the final spot.

In the second semifinal final, GMC United maintained their defensive and counter attacking style of football to hold a 1-0 lead scored in the 13th minute to defeat a fancied Massy Northern United.