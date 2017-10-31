West Indies Trail Zimbabwe By 248 Runs Going Into Day 3

Share This

















FREDRICK made it 1-1 with an own goal. Sandals took the lead 4 minutes later as Braydon Wallace found the back of the nets. By then it was a ding dong battle as Kirt Esnard made it 2-2 for SLASPA in the 10th minute and Romanus Inglis on the stroke of the halftime whistle scored another for Sandals in the 19th minute to make it 3-2.

On the resumption, Alpha Dorilien scored for SLASPA in the 21st minute to equalize for the third time in the encounter. Augustus Jn. Baptize then put SLASPA in the lead in the 35th minute (4-3).

But Sandals never gave up as they continued to press on for the equalizer. Their determination and perseverance paid off as Dubai Demay’s 40th minute goal allowed them to collect 1 point..

Hats off to Sandals for starting the encounter with just one substitute on the bench but, fortunately for them as the game progressed, they managed to have three on the bench which enabled their roll on and off centre court a lot easier and less pressure on the players.

In the final game on the night, Goddard /PCD defeated CPJ 3-2. For Goddard/PCD, the goal scorers were Ashley Edward (6th and 17th minutes) to seize the halftime advantage, while Dijon Joseph scored the other in the 34th minute.

For CPJ, Zayne Prospere scored in the 32nd minute and Andrew Alexander in the 38th.