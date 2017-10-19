SLBS, CROSQ in Joint Consultation Today

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – SAINT Lucia is the venue for a consultation organized jointly by the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards (SLBS) on the Draft CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (DCREEBC). The code, which was circulated to regional national standards bodies for comment, will be discussed in a workshop with industry stakeholders.

The consultation has as its objectives:

To provide stakeholders with background information on the standard and the rationale for its development.

To familiarize stakeholders with the technical content of the standard.

To document stakeholders’ critical input into the standard for the consideration of the Electrical and Electronics Technical Committee.

To make stakeholders aware of the impact of such a standard, which may become a regulation.

The stakeholders for discussion of the draft code will include construction and engineering professionals, regulators, consumer representatives, policymakers and other industry interests.

The stakeholder consultation will take place todayat Bay Gardens Hotel from 9:00 a.m.