Saint Lucia Captures Top Spot At CTO Youth Congress

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – SAINT LUCIA has once again recorded another victory for tourism education after Junior Minister for Tourism and student of the Choiseul Secondary School, Francis Alexander, emerged winner at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Youth Congress held last Friday in Grenada.

Ten Caribbean countries participated; however, Alexander secured the top place for Saint Lucia with a dynamic presentation on a “Signature tourism product for Saint Lucia with the elements of relaxation, entertainment and learning experiences which would capture the imagination of young visitors”.

He is now officially the Junior Minister of Tourism for the Caribbean and will serve as Chairperson for the 2018 CTO Youth Congress to be held in the Bahamas.

The Department of Tourism is elated at this most important development and extends congratulations to Alexander and, by extension, the Choiseul Secondary School. We wish to also thank the Saint Lucia Electricity Services Ltd. (LUCELEC) for their unwavering support in facilitating his travels to Grenada. Special thanks to Kirk Elliott (Kirk Elliott Photography/St. Lucia Photo Tours) and Blossom Fregis (Junior Minister of Tourism 2010-2011) for their invaluable assistance in preparations for the Youth Congress.

Saint Lucia was followed by the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago in second and third place respectively.