Media Urged To Highlight Climate Change

Share This

















THE Government Information Service of St. Lucia (GIS) has made a call to all media houses to play a part in sensitising St. Lucians about climate change.

The call was made in the form of a meeting held last week Wednesday at GIS headquarters at Hewanorra House, Vigie.

The topic was raised to draw attention to the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP 23), where the 197 nations/parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), are scheduled to participate in the Bonn, Germany talks from November 6 to 17.

Present at the meeting were GIS Director, Clement Wulf-Soulage, other GIS staffers and representatives from local media houses.

Wulf-Soulage revealed that GIS has been tasked with spearheading efforts to unite the media in raising awareness of the issues surrounding climate change and global warming.

Wulf-Soulage said: “The task was simply to coordinate that effort and to put together public announcements both in English and Creole to sensitise the public about what’s really happening and how climate change really affects them personally.

“What came out was an effort to produce a number of different public service announcements so that we could disseminate as quickly as possible to the various media houses and, of course, the effort to organise the information coming out of Bonn so that we could more effectively get it to the different media houses and be fully disseminated to the public.”

Wulf-Soulage said he hopes that through the efforts of GIS, media houses will realise their responsibility with regards to sensitising St. Lucians about the global phenomenon.

He said: “I’m very excited that every single media house represented here today have pledged allegiance to the effort and I look forward to a very smooth and effective coordination on our effort in the end.”