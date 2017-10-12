Hospitality Credit Union, NWU Complete Negotiations

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE management of the Hospitality Industry Workers Credit Cooperative Society Ltd. and officials from the National Workers Union (NWU) successfully completed their first round of industrial negotiations recently.

Clerical, technical and ancillary workers employed with the company will benefit from the new accord. Provisions are made for a general wage increase from $200 to $250 monthly and for Annual Vacation, Maternity and Paternity Leave, Overtime and Travelling Allowance.

The contract will run for a three-year period and will be signed shortly at the Department of Labour.