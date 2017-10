EU Commits €665,000 To Reduce Spread of Zika in the Caribbean

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE European Union has committed €655,000 to help Caribbean States reduce the spread and impact of Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases in the region. The activities will be implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) under the leadership of the Caribbean Forum for ACP States (CARIFORUM).

The specific objective is to support CARPHA’s activities to strengthen health systems to effectively monitor, prevent and control Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases in the Caribbean region, ultimately to contribute to improving public health of the Caribbean population.

The main activities are to promote early detection and effective monitoring of Zika, to enhance laboratory capacity for detection, to assist in the development of national registries of pregnant women exposed to Zika, and to strengthen public education and behaviour change regarding Zika and other airborne viruses.

The EU financial contribution was made available from the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) and the project will run until October 2018.

EU Ambassador Daniela Tramacere said: “We are pleased to provide support to improve the public health of the Caribbean people. By so doing, we also work hand in hand with the Caribbean countries towards the achievement of healthy lives for all ages in the region. This is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals we all undersigned to achieve by 2030.”

CARPHA was created to provide an integrated and comprehensive response to public health challenges in (CARICOM) Member States. The EU provides financial support to CARPHA through the programme “Support to the effective management of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)”, started in 2013.