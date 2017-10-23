Canadian Education Fair Set For October 25

Share This

















One–Day Fair Slated For Bay Gardens Hotel.

PRESS RELEASE – Recruiters from various Canadian colleges and universities will be present at the Bay Gardens Hotel, Rodney Bay, on Wednesday, October 25 for a Canadian Education Fair in St. Lucia.

The Student Centre, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada, is pleased to bring the Canadian Education Fair, “CUP Fest Canada Edition 2017”, to St. Lucia. This is a free event, open to the public and is designed to offer students, parents, teachers and guidance counsellors and other interested persons the opportunity to learn more about study options available in Canada.

Highlights of the Fair include the presence of a Canadian Visa and Immigration Official to provide information in relation to student visas and immigration requirements and Government of Canada scholarship information will be available to students, parents and other interested visitors.

Canadian universities and colleges maintain a high quality education standard with rigorous academic principles. Many of the educational institutions are linked to the international community through numerous active exchange agreements.

The High Commission of Canada encourages you to visit this Education Fair to learn more about study life in Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.thestudentcentre.net