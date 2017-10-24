Big Wins for Dominators, GMC United and Northern United

Share This

















THE Gros Islet Football League’s Spider Cup” finally kicked off on Sunday at the Gros Islet Playing Field with wins for Twist Dominators, GMC United and Massy Stores Northern United.

In game 1, Twist Dominators FC defeated Royalton FC 2-1.

Royalton FC took the lead with a penalty goal from Yanith Augustin in the 24th minute to end the 1st half 1-0.

On the resumption, Twist Dominators FC went on to equalize with a goal from Dane Ferdinand in the 49th minute. Twist Dominators at that point switched into high gear as Kevin Francois’ 58th minute goal made it 2-1.

In game 2, featuring KFC GMC United and Northern United B, the former went ahead in the 17th minute via a goal from Selwyn Boyce to end the first half 1-0.

Following the halftime break, KFC GMC United went on to score two more goals – Kerry Joseph in the minute 58th minute and TyreceJeremie in the 75th — to give them all three points

In the final game on the evening, Massy Stores Northern United won over Sandals FC by a 2-1 margin.

The first half saw Sandals taking the lead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute of play, with Omari Florentville being the goal scorer.

Massy Stores Northern United equalizeed as Elijah Louis found the back of the net in the 40th minute to end the half 1-1.

Massy Stores Northern United’s Jonathan’s 75th minute strike made it 2-1 for the win.

Last evening, Dominos/Sports Locker Northern United took on Mango Moon GMC while Gros Islet Police Blazers played Gros Islet Veterans.