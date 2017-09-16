Digicel Forms Alliance With Red Cross – Working to restore service in Turks and Caicos

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – AS the Turks and Caicos Islands struggle to come to grips with the full impact of Hurricane Irma, Digicel has formed an alliance with the Red Cross.

The partnership with the international relief organisation allows customers and the public the convenience of seeking pertinent aid information from the NGO at Digicel’s Leeward Highway location. Digicel has also equipped all Red Cross personnel with handsets to assist them in their relief efforts.

The Turks and Caicos Islandswere one of the Caribbean territories severely affected by the monster storm and, in its wake, a Digicel technical team is working around-the-clock to get service back up and running.

In addition to the team on the ground, a team of engineers from across the Caribbean was mobilised as soon as the all-clear was given to land in Turks and Caicos. That crew is focusing on fully restoring Digicel mobile, broadband and TV services in the shortest time possible and is making good progress.

Stephen Murad, Commercial Director, Digicel Turks and Caicos, commented, “This has been an unimaginable experience for us and the reality of the impact is staggering. However, our first order of business is doing whatever it takes to restore service. We will also work hand in hand with agencies such as the Red Cross to assist with the humanitarian effort. We are committed to helping the Turks & Caicos Islands to recover.”

Digicel will also continue to work with the Government in its endeavours in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the wake of the hurricane.