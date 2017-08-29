Windward Islands Defeat Canada by 51 Runs

Share this

















THE Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Team registered a comfortable 50-run victory over Canada in their most recent game in the 2017 WICB (CWI) Regional Under-19 50 Overs Cricket Tournament held in St. Kitts.

Batting first, the Windwards Under-19s made 210 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs with West Indies Under-19 player, Alick Athanaze, top scoring with 52 which included 4 fours and 1 six and Kimani Melius with 42, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. Other useful scores came from Johnnel Eugene with 29; Emmanuel Stewart (captain) and Dillon Douglas with 16 each and Jahseon Alexander 10 not out.

Adhihette Bhavindu was Canada’s leading wicket-taker with 3 for 43 in 8 overs. He was supported by Pathmanthan Aran with 2 for 28 in 8 overs and Khan Arslan 2 for 35 in 9 overs.

Chasing 211 for victory, Canada were dismissed for 160 in 41.2 overs with Naress Kavian scoring 52 and Baidar Bakht 21.

Bowling for the Windwards, Dillon Douglas took 3 for 26 in 8.2 overs, Shermill Lewis 2 for 20 in 5 overs, Alick Athanaze 2 for 21 in 10 overs and 1 wicket to Jahseon Alexander.

The Windward Islands were scheduled to play their final game in the tournament yesterday against Guyana.