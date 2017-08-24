Venezuela Rejects U.S. State Department Statement Against Constituent Assembly

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Bolivarian Government of Venezuela strongly rejects the communique of the United States Department of State regarding the sovereign decisions of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), elected by 8,089,320 Venezuelans on July 30.

This new attack “is clearly a new act of interference in Venezuelan internal affairs by the United States administration, in violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the norms of international law,” says a communique issued by Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The attacks of Washington against Caracas date from 1999, when the Bolivarian Revolution came to power, headed by Commander Hugo Chavez.

Pro-coup plans, destabilization actions, terrorist acts, campaigns of discredit and threats of intervention have been some of the fronts activated by the United States, in complicity with sectors of the Venezuelan right, to overthrow Chavez and now President Nicolas Maduro.

For this reason, “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces to the international community the pattern of systematic and planned U.S. aggressions, which are clearly detrimental to the principles governing peaceful relations and the spirit of dialogue and political understanding that must prevail among States.”

Here is the complete communique:

BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

MINISTRY OF PEOPLE’S POWER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

COMMUNIQUE

1. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement issued on 08/18/2017 by the Spokesperson of the United States Department of State regarding the sovereign decisions of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), the legitimate representative of the original constituent power, arising from the popular will of the Venezuelan people, in free and universal elections, which is clearly a new act of interference in Venezuelan internal affairs by the U.S. administration, in violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of international law.

2. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces to the international community the campaign of disinformation carried out by the great centers of media power in order to undermine once again the peace and social stability of the nation, recovered after the democratic election and the establishment of the ANC, after more than 100 days of violence and terrorism promoted by the Venezuelan opposition, with foreign support.

3. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly rejects the new threat of the U.S. empire regarding the imposition of new economic and diplomatic sanctions on the homeland of Simon Bolivar, plus the aberrant threat of President Donald Trump on 11/08/2017, regarding a military intervention against our people, our sacred soil and our republican and democratic form of government.

4. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces to the international community the pattern of systematic and planned U.S. aggressions, which are clearly detrimental to the principles governing peaceful relations and the spirit of dialogue and political understanding that must prevail among States. The Government of the United States of America aims to break any pattern of possible high-level relations of equality and cooperation with Venezuela, on the basis of mutual respect. Its policy of threats, insults and imperial orders does not correspond or belong to this historical time, and represents the main risk for the peace and stability of Venezuela and our America.

5. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela warns the world about the new excuses of the Government of the United States of America to continue advancing its expansionist plan of military aggression and intervention against our homeland. Using as an executing arm a minority of countries conjured up in the so-called Lima Group, whose function is to justify the sad history of the Monroe Doctrine, now called “America First” in the 21st Century, the Government of the United States of America intends to recolonize the independent peoples of the continent.

6. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela calls on the international community and the free peoples of the world to collectively and unequivocally condemn the outlaw and irresponsible behaviour of the main arms producer at the global level and of the country with the highest military spending worldwide. The right and not the abusive force, or the threat of the use of force, must be the source of relations between our countries.

Source: AVN