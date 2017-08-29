New Zealand Cricket Gets Nod To Host Its First Day-Night Test

Share this

















EDEN PARK in New Zealand is set to host the first day-night Test after the Auckland Council approved New Zealand Cricket Board’s request to host England under lights next year. The match, beginning from March 22, was tentatively scheduled as a day-night fixture before the approval.

New Zealand Cricket COO, Anthony Crummy, was pleased with the accesibility the fixture allows.

“This is a very important outcome for Test cricket lovers in New Zealand — simply because it allows us the opportunity to play the game at a time when more people can engage with it,” he said. “We’re sure it will be a very successful event and that English and New Zealand fans alike will make the most of the opportunity.”

New Zealand had featured in the first-ever day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide in November 2015. Since then, five Tests have been played under lights. Australia have hosted three of those.

The Eden Park Test will be the eighth day-night Test overall, following Adelaide’s Ashes fixture later this year.