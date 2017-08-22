Jacmel Student Recognised For Common Entrance Success

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Morne Ciseaux, Bois d’Inde, Morne d’Or, Jacmel (MBMJ) Development Committee recently held a presentation ceremony in honour of the Roseau Combined School’s top Common Entrance Student for 2017, Leah Jones. The ceremony took place last Saturday at the Jacmel Community Centre where the student received $500 and a trophy.

Jones, who hails from Bois D’Inde, Jacmel, excelled in the recently-held examinations and received top scores in her school for the following subjects: Mathematics, English Language and General Paper.

The Committee’s Public Relations Officer, Virginia Charles, noted that while the NGO is a not- for-profit entity, it realized the need to honour the student and recognise her achievement within the community. This, she said, also serves as a motivating factor for other students in the future.

The student’s family and teacher were also present and gave some words of encouragement while thanking the Committee for its initiative. Garvin Jones, father of the student, encouraged her to continue to put her best foot forward.

The MBMJ again congratulates Leah on her achievement and wishes her a successful tenure at the Saint Joseph’s Convent. The Committee hopes to continue initiatives such as this as it embarks on development projects within the communities it serves.