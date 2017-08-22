Grenadian Making Strides In Biotechnology

Share this

















Dr. Dwayne E. Carter is helping rewrite the rules of medical research.

PRESS RELEASE – A national of Grenada, Dr. Dwayne E. Carter received his formation in the sciences at the Grenada Boys Secondary School and the T. A. Marryshow Community College in his hometown of Saint George’s.

He later migrated to the United States to further pursue his passion for medicine and his curiosity to better understand and cure diseases that plague the human race. After years of study, he completed his doctoral training in cell biology at the University of Texas Medical Branch where he primarily focused on acute alcohol-induced liver injury.

In 2016, Dr. Carter joined ORGANOVO Holdings Inc. as a post-doctoral researcher in liver tissue bioengineering with a focus on modeling progressive liver diseases. Throughout his graduate training, he received numerous awards for meritorious research from national scientific meetings and has two publications in peer reviewed journals.

When asked about the advice he would give to young people in the sub-region who may be interested in an investigative science career, he said:

“This is a long road but the journey is worth it. A tip is to always make goals for yourself and plan strategic ways to achieve those goals.

“Also, be prepared to fight for what you want! Very few things are handed to you in this world, so brace yourself for times of adversity because you will inevitably be faced with challenges, and the way you deal with them determines your success or failure.

“At this stage in my life, I consider myself a fighter. I look forward to the challenges because I’ve learnt that they bring forward my best.”